Saudi Arabia Showcases Entertainment Ambitions at Riyadh Expos

The Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo and the Saudi Light & Sound Expo concluded on 22 May at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, drawing over 25,000 industry professionals and more than 550 exhibitors from over 30 countries. The events underscored Saudi Arabia’s commitment to transforming its entertainment landscape in alignment with Vision 2030.

Sarkis Kahwajian, Associate Vice President at dmg events, the organiser of both expos, highlighted the scale of this year’s edition, stating, “This year is our most diverse and dynamic agenda yet.” The SEA Expo, now in its seventh year, showcased innovations ranging from AI-driven theme park solutions to immersive virtual and augmented reality experiences, reflecting the Kingdom’s $64 billion investment strategy in the entertainment sector.

“The expo’s impressive success gives us tremendous satisfaction in taking up this assignment,” said Krishna Raji, CEO of SocialKrowd, the Dubai-based social media company that managed the expo’s account. “The engagement levels and global reach achieved through our digital campaigns exceeded expectations, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing influence in the global entertainment arena.”

The co-located SLS Expo brought together over 200 local and global brands specialising in professional lighting, sound, and audiovisual technologies. The expo featured more than 100 speakers across 10 conference sessions, discussing topics such as sustainable production and the integration of smart technologies in live shows.